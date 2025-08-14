Uma Exports consolidated net profit declines 93.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.90% to Rs 300.33 crore

Net profit of Uma Exports declined 93.36% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.90% to Rs 300.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 394.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.300.33394.651.952.160.708.120.547.980.436.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News