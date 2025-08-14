Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 3.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 3.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 323.40 crore

Net profit of Kennametal India rose 3.30% to Rs 31.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 323.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 302.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.88% to Rs 102.90 crore in the year ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.50 crore during the previous year ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 1170.30 crore in the year ended June 2025 as against Rs 1099.90 crore during the previous year ended June 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Jun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales323.40302.40 7 1170.301099.90 6 OPM %15.2816.10 -14.7115.57 - PBDT52.9051.30 3 186.20182.20 2 PBT41.3040.00 3 140.20138.60 1 NP31.3030.30 3 102.90110.50 -7

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

