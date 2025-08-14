Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 3.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 323.40 crore

Net profit of Kennametal India rose 3.30% to Rs 31.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 323.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 302.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.88% to Rs 102.90 crore in the year ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.50 crore during the previous year ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 1170.30 crore in the year ended June 2025 as against Rs 1099.90 crore during the previous year ended June 2024.