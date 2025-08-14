Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 10.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.39% to Rs 40.71 crore

Net profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 10.04% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.39% to Rs 40.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.40.7134.6812.5810.014.833.233.992.662.742.49

