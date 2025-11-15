B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.62 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.87% to Rs 355.13 crore

Net loss of B.L.Kashyap & Sons reported to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.87% to Rs 355.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 267.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.355.13267.285.777.5511.5318.127.7315.01-8.629.38

