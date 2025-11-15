GKB Ophthalmics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.42% to Rs 30.17 crore

Net profit of GKB Ophthalmics reported to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 30.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.30.1726.1410.01-0.232.73-0.331.91-1.091.60-1.22

