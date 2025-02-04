Bharat Bijlee spurts after Q3 PAT soars 37% YoY to 41 crore

Bharat Bijlee surged 18.91% to Rs 3,412.35 after the company's net profit jumped 36.81% to Rs 40.62 crore on 21.24% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 513.75 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 53.83 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 35.66% from Rs 39.68 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses rose 19.14% to Rs 469 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Cost of materials consumed reached Rs 361.13 crore, up 15.34% YoY, while employee benefit expenses amounted to Rs 52.20 crore, reflecting a 9.27% increase YoY, the during the period under review.

The company's revenue from power systems stood at Rs 317.51 crore (up 35.52% YoY), and revenue from industrial systems was at Rs 196.24 crore (up 3.58% YoY) in the December 2024 quarter.

Mumbai-based Bharat Bijlee has two primary business segments: power systems, which comprise transformers and projects divisions, and industrial systems, comprising electric motors, drives, industrial automation, and elevator systems divisions.

The company caters to industries like power, refineries, steel, cement, railways, machinery, construction, and textiles.

