Sensex climbs over 500 pts; PSU bank shares advance

The headline equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in the morning trade, following the announcement that the Trump administration in the U.S. had agreed to suspend tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Additionally, China's muted response to the tariff hike helped ease concerns about a potential trade war. The Nifty traded above the 23,500 level. PSU Bank shares advanced after declining for the previous two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 500.84 points or 0.66% to 77,702.82. The Nifty 50 index added 145.10 points or 0.62% to 23,506.15.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.74%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,414 shares rose and 1,064 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

Titan Company, Asian Paints, The Tata Power Company, Godrej Properties, Torrent Power, Thermax, Max Financial Services, Global Health, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, JSW Holdings, BASF India, Eris Lifesciences, Kajaria Ceramics, Whirlpool of India, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Fine Organics Industries, Safari Industries (India), Zydus Wellness, Lemon Tree Hotels, Happiest Minds Technologies, Azad Engineering, and Tilaknagar Industries will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Shares of Dr. Agarwals Health Care were currently trading at Rs 383.70 at 10:32 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.55% as compared with the issue price of Rs 402.

The scrip was listed at Rs 396.90, exhibiting a discount of 1.27% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 412.75 and a low of 378.70. On the BSE, over 6.04 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.40% to 6,264.55. The index shed 0.76% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

Bank of India (up 4.9%), Union Bank of India (up 4.11%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.89%), Bank of Baroda (up 2.65%) and Canara Bank (up 2.48%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 2.25%), Indian Bank (up 2.19%), UCO Bank (up 2.11%), Punjab National Bank (up 2.07%), and Central Bank of India (up 2.04%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

KEC International tumbled 4.24%. The company has reported a 34% rise in net profit to Rs 130 crore on a 7% increase in revenues to Rs 5,349 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility added 1.55% after the company has entered into fleet operations and last-mile delivery services under its flagship brand, Joy E-Bike.

HFCL rose 0.11%. The company has reported a 1.02% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.58 crore despite a 7.47% fall in revenue to Rs 1,011.95 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The company has put its plans for an optical fiber cable manufacturing project in Poland on temporary hold, opting instead to utilize its competitive advantage and serve European customers directly from its Indian manufacturing facilities. The company also reported strong EBITDA growth despite its net profit being down.

