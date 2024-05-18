Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 80.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 80.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
Sales rise 36.69% to Rs 587.47 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 80.68% to Rs 48.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.69% to Rs 587.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 429.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.94% to Rs 131.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.00% to Rs 1872.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1418.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales587.47429.78 37 1872.481418.50 32 OPM %10.519.01 -9.188.27 - PBDT68.9840.18 72 189.51124.29 52 PBT64.0136.86 74 174.07111.36 56 NP48.5326.86 81 131.4483.22 58

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

