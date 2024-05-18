Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 80.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.69% to Rs 587.47 croreNet profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 80.68% to Rs 48.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.69% to Rs 587.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 429.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.94% to Rs 131.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.00% to Rs 1872.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1418.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
