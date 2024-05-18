Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Odyssey Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Odyssey Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales decline 37.03% to Rs 8.30 crore

Net Loss of Odyssey Corporation reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.03% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 158.73% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 56.05% to Rs 32.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.3013.18 -37 32.6174.19 -56 OPM %-23.13-20.03 -0-2.60 - PBDT-1.20-1.78 33 3.811.69 125 PBT-1.27-1.83 31 3.601.50 140 NP-0.59-0.81 27 1.630.63 159

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

