Laxmi Cotspin reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales decline 11.07% to Rs 36.79 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Cotspin reported to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 36.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.51% to Rs 144.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales36.7941.37 -11 144.02143.29 1 OPM %9.650.10 -0.92-2.08 - PBDT7.73-0.73 LP 3.52-3.58 LP PBT7.09-1.54 LP 0.48-6.84 LP NP7.20-0.76 LP -0.27-5.86 95

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

