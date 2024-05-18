Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.29% to Rs 74.57 crore

Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) declined 12.63% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.29% to Rs 74.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.11% to Rs 25.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 263.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales74.5760.98 22 263.39224.25 17 OPM %12.639.77 -11.258.75 - PBDT11.3311.44 -1 38.7031.10 24 PBT10.0310.27 -2 33.9726.56 28 NP7.408.47 -13 25.3120.07 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 69.08% in the December 2023 quarter

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare shares slide

Zee Entertainment Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 10.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Jagatjit Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Camex standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Pfizer standalone net profit rises 37.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story