International Conveyors consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales decline 46.84% to Rs 25.96 crore

Net profit of International Conveyors declined 22.87% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.84% to Rs 25.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 117.24% to Rs 62.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.71% to Rs 133.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 215.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.9648.83 -47 133.93215.02 -38 OPM %8.0518.76 -15.9013.67 - PBDT8.1611.98 -32 78.9739.45 100 PBT7.6511.41 -33 77.0337.18 107 NP6.077.87 -23 62.3928.72 117

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

