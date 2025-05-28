Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 5.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 112.19% to Rs 1800.55 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics declined 5.54% to Rs 272.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 288.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 112.19% to Rs 1800.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 848.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.29% to Rs 549.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 612.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.37% to Rs 3323.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2350.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1800.55848.573323.072350.5816.6037.2914.2222.83397.82404.13819.47895.27378.17387.88748.77828.23272.77288.78549.65612.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News