Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 5.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 5.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 112.19% to Rs 1800.55 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics declined 5.54% to Rs 272.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 288.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 112.19% to Rs 1800.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 848.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.29% to Rs 549.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 612.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.37% to Rs 3323.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2350.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1800.55848.57 112 3323.072350.58 41 OPM %16.6037.29 -14.2222.83 - PBDT397.82404.13 -2 819.47895.27 -8 PBT378.17387.88 -3 748.77828.23 -10 NP272.77288.78 -6 549.65612.72 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sam Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Step Two Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

N G Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Libord Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Premium Capital Market & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story