Sam Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 153.70% to Rs 5.48 crore

Net profit of Sam Industries reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 153.70% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.71% to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.74% to Rs 13.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.482.16 154 13.659.91 38 OPM %39.78-35.65 -37.0021.90 - PBDT1.27-0.31 LP 4.5312.41 -63 PBT0.78-0.45 LP 3.1111.95 -74 NP0.22-0.27 LP 3.1410.72 -71

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

