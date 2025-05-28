Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Step Two Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Step Two Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 2.57 crore

Net profit of Step Two Corporation reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1950.00% to Rs 4.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.570 0 4.920.24 1950 OPM %94.940 --23.37-450.00 - PBDT2.84-1.95 LP -0.08-0.50 84 PBT2.84-1.95 LP -0.08-0.50 84 NP2.16-1.58 LP -0.02-0.30 93

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

