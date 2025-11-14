Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit rises 76.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 114.22% to Rs 1147.08 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics rose 76.19% to Rs 215.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 122.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 114.22% to Rs 1147.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 535.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1147.08535.4616.3518.46306.73184.14287.61166.47215.88122.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News