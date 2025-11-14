Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Dynamics surges after Q2 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 215 cr

Bharat Dynamics surges after Q2 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 215 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Dynamics rallied 5.17% to Rs 1,597 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 76.2% to Rs 215.88 crore on 114.2% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,147.08 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 72.8% YoY to Rs 287.61 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.

Total expenses soared 111.05% to Rs 979.98 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 464.33 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 781.66 crore (up 272.18% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 162.38 crore (up 14.42% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 1.34 crore (up 83.56% YoY) during the period under review.

On half-yearly basis, the companys standalone net profit increased 80.5% to Rs 234.23 crore on 90.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,378.17 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the company has signed a contract worth Rs 2,095.70 crore with Ministry of Defence for supply of Invar Anti-tank missiles for the Indian Army. The said order will be executed in a span of 3 years.

Bharat Dynamics is engaged in the manufacturing of missiles and allied defense equipment. The company provides the majority of its goods and services to the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Petronet LNG Ltd Falls 2.13%, BSE Oil & Gas index Drops 1.24%

Bharat Dynamics Ltd Spikes 5.04%

Adani Green Energy receives LoA for 500 MW energy storage capacity

Adani Cement adopts TNFD framework

INR trades in narrow range amid muted equities

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story