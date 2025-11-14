Bharat Dynamics surges after Q2 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 215 cr

Bharat Dynamics rallied 5.17% to Rs 1,597 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 76.2% to Rs 215.88 crore on 114.2% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,147.08 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY24.Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 72.8% YoY to Rs 287.61 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.
Total expenses soared 111.05% to Rs 979.98 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 464.33 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 781.66 crore (up 272.18% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 162.38 crore (up 14.42% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 1.34 crore (up 83.56% YoY) during the period under review.
On half-yearly basis, the companys standalone net profit increased 80.5% to Rs 234.23 crore on 90.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,378.17 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY24.
Meanwhile, the company has signed a contract worth Rs 2,095.70 crore with Ministry of Defence for supply of Invar Anti-tank missiles for the Indian Army. The said order will be executed in a span of 3 years.
Bharat Dynamics is engaged in the manufacturing of missiles and allied defense equipment. The company provides the majority of its goods and services to the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of India.
