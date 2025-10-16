Bharat Electronics bags Rs 592-cr additional orders

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has announced that it has secured additional orders valued at Rs 592 crore since its last disclosure on 29 September 2025.

The new orders span a diverse range of defence and strategic systems, including tank subsystems and overhauling, communication equipment, combat management systems, ship data networks, and the train collision avoidance system (Kavach). Other key components of the order include laser dazzlers, jammers, system upgrades, spares, and services etc.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The companys standalone net profit surged 24.86% to Rs 969.13 crore on a 5.19% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,416.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.