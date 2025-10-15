Marsons wins purchase order of Rs 25.84 cr

From West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company

Marsons has received a purchase order of Rs 25.84 crore from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company for manufacturing, testing, supply and delivery of 3-Phase, 50 Hz, 33/11 KV, Dyn11, Two winding Copper wound outdoor type, Oil immersed, ONAN, 10.0 MVA, Power Transformer along with OLTC and SCADA compatible RTCC panel.

