India's exports up around 3% in first half of current fiscal year

India's exports rose by 6.74 per cent on year to $36.38 billion in September. The country's imports also surged by 16.6 per cent to $68.53 billion, driven by higher imports of gold, silver, fertiliser, and electronics. This resulted in a trade deficit of $32.1 billion for the month of September. For the April-September period of this fiscal year, India's exports edged up around 3 per cent to $220.12 billion. On the other hand, imports during this period increased by 4.53 per cent to $375.11 billion, as per the latest data released by the commerce ministry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News