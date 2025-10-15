Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEAMEC update on deployment of its Barge "SEAMEC GLORIOUS"

SEAMEC update on deployment of its Barge "SEAMEC GLORIOUS"

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SEAMEC has entered into a Bimco Charter Party with Larsen & Toubro for Charter Hire of its Barge SEAMEC GLORIOUS for working in Mumbai High & West Coat Offshore for carrying out jobs related to offshore accommodation and hook-up work barge & Support for Project of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The firm period of Charter is for 150 days with option for extension. The charter to commence within the window period of 1 October 2025 to 30 October 2025.

The total value of the contract is Rs. 28,85,62,500, exclusive of GST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Marsons wins purchase order of Rs 25.84 cr

India's exports up around 3% in first half of current fiscal year

Rain Carbon Canada Inc. partners with Montreal-headquartered Green Graphite Technologies Inc.

Sensex, Nifty climb after two-day fall on easing inflation, upbeat global cues

TACC secures credit facility of Rs 1,230 cr from State Bank of India

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story