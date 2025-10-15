SEAMEC update on deployment of its Barge "SEAMEC GLORIOUS"

SEAMEC has entered into a Bimco Charter Party with Larsen & Toubro for Charter Hire of its Barge SEAMEC GLORIOUS for working in Mumbai High & West Coat Offshore for carrying out jobs related to offshore accommodation and hook-up work barge & Support for Project of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The firm period of Charter is for 150 days with option for extension. The charter to commence within the window period of 1 October 2025 to 30 October 2025.

The total value of the contract is Rs. 28,85,62,500, exclusive of GST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News