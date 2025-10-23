Bharat Electronics bags Rs 633-cr order from Cochin Shipyard

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has announced that it has secured order valued at Rs 633 crore from Cochin Shipyard.
The order is for supply of items required for various sensors, weapon equipment, fire control system and communication equipment supplied by BEL.
Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.
Cochin Shipyard is a leading player in the construction of all kinds of vessels and the repair and refit of all types of vessels, including periodic upgrades and life extensions of ships.
Shares of Bharat Electronics rose 0.26% to close at Rs 417.60, while those of Cochin Shipyard gained 0.63% to end at Rs 1,808.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
