SBI raises Rs 7,500-cr via Tier 2 bonds at 6.93% coupon

Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) said it has raised Rs 7,500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible, taxable, redeemable, subordinated, unsecured, Fully Paid-up Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds.

The bonds, each with a face value of Rs 1 crore and carrying a coupon rate of 6.93%, were issued on 17 October 2025 and allotted on 20 October 2025. A total of 7,500 bonds were issued, with redemption scheduled for October 20, 2035. The bonds carry a call option after five years and on each anniversary thereafter.

Interest on the bonds will be paid annually on October 20 until redemption. The bonds are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational, public-sector banking, and financial services statutory body.

The bank reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19,160 crore for Q1 FY26, up 12.48% from Q1 FY25 and 2.78% higher sequentially. Net interest income came in at Rs 41,072 crore, marginally lower by 0.13% YoY and down 3.98% QoQ.

Shares of State Bank of India rose 0.08% to Rs 907.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

