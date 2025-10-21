Auspicious start to Samvat: market closes higher on global optimism

The domestic equity benchmarks ended on a positive note during the special Muhurat Trading session today, buoyed by upbeat global cues. Investor sentiment was lifted by signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China, while European markets gained ground, driven by defense stocks. The Nifty closed above the 25,860 mark, supported by strong buying in metal and pharma counters.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 62.97 points or 0.07% to 84,426.34. The Nifty 50 index added 25.45 points or 0.10% to 25,868.60.

Bajaj Finserv (up 1.42%), Infosys (up 0.72%) and HDFC Bank (up 0.40%) boosted the indices today.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.91%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3023 shares rose and 954 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.50% to 11.30. Numbers to Track: In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.9300 compared with its close of 88.0200 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement shed 0.21% to Rs 128,000. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.20% to 98.83.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.35% to 3.971. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement rose 4 cents or 0.07% to $61.05 a barrel. Global Markets: Most European stocks traded higher on Tuesday, extending the positive momentum seen earlier in the week. In the U.K., official data revealed that public sector borrowing reached Ł20.2 billion ($27 billion) in September the highest for the month since records began in 1997. This pushed total borrowing for the first half of the financial year to Ł99.8 billion, up 13% year-on-year and marking the second-highest April-to-September borrowing on record.

Asian shares rose as the prospect of easing trade tensions between the world's top two economies boosted risk sentiment. U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said he expects to reach a fair trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping and downplayed risks of a clash over the issue of Taiwan. Meanwhile, Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 erased its early gains Tuesday, falling from record highs, after hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi won the lower house vote, to become Japans first woman prime minister. U.S. equity futures were little changed in early Asian hours, ahead of a busy earnings week from big-name companies and inflation data.

Overnight, the three key benchmarks in the U.S. rose on a rally in Apple shares after Loop Capital upgraded it to buy from hold. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 515.97 points, or 1.12%, higher at 46,706.58. The S&P 500 also climbed 1.07% to settle at 6,735.13, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.37% to settle at 22,990.54. Stocks in Spotlight: Droneacharya Aerial Innovations jumped 4.27% after the company announced that it has been awarded a work order by the Indian Army, Ministry of Defence, for the supply of 500 units of sub-tactical very short-range drones. Trishakti Industries added 1.83% after the company announced that it has received a work order from Tata Steel. The contract is for deploying advanced machinery and skilled manpower at one of Tata Steel's key project sites.