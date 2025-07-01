Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics gains on bagging Rs 528 cr additional orders

Bharat Electronics gains on bagging Rs 528 cr additional orders

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Bharat Electronics advanced 2.51% to Rs 432.30 after the company announced it has secured additional orders worth Rs 528 crore since its last disclosure on 20 June 2025.

In a regulatory filing, BEL stated that the new orders include radars, communication equipment, electronic voting machines (EVMs), jammers, shelters, control centres, spares, and services.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. The Government of India (GoI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.

Bharat Electronics (BEL)s standalone net profit surged 18.01% to Rs 2,104.78 crore on a 6.93% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 9,119.71 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

