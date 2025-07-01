Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.31%

Nifty Media index closed down 1.31% at 1731.4 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped 2.91%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell 1.61% and D B Corp Ltd shed 1.60%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 5.80% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 0.71% and Nifty FMCG index has slid 0.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.10% to close at 25541.8 while the SENSEX increased 0.11% to close at 83697.29 today.

