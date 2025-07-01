Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 2.01% to 12.53.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,638, a premium of 96.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,541.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 24.75 points or 0.10% to 25,541.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.01% to 12.53.

State Bank of India, Dixon Technologies (India) and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.