Apollo Hospital rallies after board OKs demerger of digital & pharmacy units

Apollo Hospital Enterprise (AHEL) added 3.25% to Rs 7,477.95 after the company's board approved to spin-off its omnichannel pharmacy and digital health businesses through scheme of arrangement.

The board of AHEL and its subsidiary, Apollo HealthCo granted in-principle approval for the demerger of Omnichannel Pharma and Digital Health business.

The proposed structure enables direct access of omni-channel pharmacy and digital health business to the shareholders of AHEL. For every 100 shares of AHEL, the shareholders of AHEL will receive 195.2 shares of the new company, Apollo Healthtech enabling their direct participation in the value unlock.

The proposed transaction will result in the creation of the largest, integrated omni channel healthcare eco-system with a FY25 revenue of approximately Rs 16,300 crore ($ 1.9 billion) in FY25. The Apollo Healthtech is expected to achieve a revenue run rate of Rs 25,000 crore ($2.9 billion) by FY27.

Upon the effectiveness of the Scheme, Apollo Healthtech will become an Indian owned and controlled company (IOCC) and it will apply for listing on the stock exchanges. The listing is expected within 18 to 21 months. AHEL will retain 15% stake in the Apollo Healthtech to ensure an integrated, seamless, and comprehensive healthcare offering across the patient lifecycle. Upon becoming an IOCC, the Apollo Healthtech also proposes to consolidate the front-end pharmacy business by acquiring the remaining 74.5% stake in Apollo Medicals (AMPL), which owns 100% of APL. Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said "Today's developments mark the beginning of the next chapter of Apollo Hospitals' relentless mission to bring healthcare of world-class standards within the reach of every individual. The omnichannel pharmacy business and integrated digital healthcare ecosystem will be a unique model to enable access to high-quality healthcare for millions of Indians. What Apollo Hospitals achieved for the creation of the private healthcare industry in India, this new entity will create for the digitally forward generation of tomorrow. We have the opportunity to make a positive difference to their lives and partner in their wellness pursuits. I wish both the teams all the best as they enter uncharted territory with infinite potential."

Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said, "Apollo has always focused on growth, reach, and scale. We have carefully built our formats-of-care around the consumer at the centre. This comprehensive integrated network, overlaid with a strong digital layer, will allow us to create an impact of magnitude greater than could be achieved with a single format of care. AHEL will continue its focus on outstanding healthcare delivery, while the New Entity will accelerate its efforts on deepening customer engagement and penetration, with clear capital allocation outlays, growth plans and management teams driving both. Together, we will generate unparalleled value for the consumer, while making sure that all synergies and network effects stay intact, rooted in the Apollo ethos of quality and trust."

Shobana Kamineni, executive chairperson, Apollo HealthCo said, "The New Entity, once integrated, will be a truly customer-focused healthcare leader, with capabilities across the value chain. Delivering medicines seamlessly from more than 7,000 physical stores, online delivery platform serving over 19,000 pincodes, with Keimed ensuring supply chain integrity, our aspiration is that we will serve over 100 million Indians with trusted quality and availability. With each business expected to record healthy rates of growth, we will continue to be the leader in this sector. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has established a strong presence across the healthcare ecosystem, encompassing hospitals, pharmacies, primary care and diagnostic clinics, as well as various retail health models.