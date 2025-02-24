Brigade Enterprises to invest Rs 1,500 crore in Kerala for expansion

Brigade Enterprises has announced an investment of Rs 1,500 crore in Kerala as part of its strategic expansion plans.

This investment is expected to generate approximately 12,000 new employment opportunities over the next five years.

The flagship company of Brigade Group has submitted an expression of interest (EOI) at the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025. The group plans to set up its second World Trade Center (WTC) in the state, with the first being WTC Kochi.

Additionally, Brigade is looking to expand its presence in Kerala with a new residential project in Kochi and a luxury island resort at Vaikom.

These projects are expected to be completed by 2030, with the Kerala government providing necessary support and regulatory facilitation as per applicable laws.

Vineet Verma, Managing Director of WTC Trades & Projects P, a Brigade Group company, commented, Kerala, with its supportive environment, remains a key focus for us in Commercial, IT office space, Hospitality, and Residential developments.

Also Read

These sectors have shown strong growth and potential in recent years. Keralas established status as a hotspot for IT/ITES and Tourism will continue to drive demand, and with the support of the Kerala Government, we are confident that we will contribute to the state's growth.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and GIFT City with developments across residential, office, retail, hospitality, and education sectors.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 236.2 crore in Q3 FY25, which is more than 3 times the PAT of Rs 73.5 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue rose by 27% YoY to Rs 1529.7 crore during the period under review.

Shares of Brigade Enterprises shed 0.88% to Rs 999.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News