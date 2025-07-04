Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge arm sets up new entity for defence explosives, propellants

Bharat Forge arm sets up new entity for defence explosives, propellants

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Forge said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic System (KSSL) has incorporated a company, namely, Agneyastra Energetics to create end-to-end defence energetics capability.

Agneyastra Energetics has been incorporated to undertake the manufacturing of high energy explosives, ammunition high explosive filling (heavy & medium caliber), manufacturing of gun propellants and rocket propellants, with the objective of creating end-to-end defence energetics capability.

Kalyani Strategic System has subscribed to 1 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each in a newly incorporated company. KSSL holds 100% shareholding (99.94% directly and 0.06% through nominees). Consequently, Agneyastra Energetics becomes a step-down subsidiary of the company.

Bharat Forge (BFL), a Pune-based Indian multinational, is a technology driven global leader in providing high performance, innovative safety critical components and solutions for several sectors including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction & mining, rail, marine, defense and aerospace.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.5% to Rs 282 crore despite a 7.5% decline in net sales to Rs 3,852.60 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.07% to settle at Rs 1,298.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra Finance gains as disbursements grow to Rs 12,800 crore YoY in Jun'25

ArisUnitern RE Solutions bags contract worth Rs 100 cr

Benchmarks end lower amid late sell-off; Nifty slips below 25,450

Nueromind Technologies signs MoU with Nawgati Tech

Yatharth Hospital appoints Ashutosh Kumar Jha as Group Chief Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), and Investor Relations

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story