Bharat Forge arm sets up new entity for defence explosives, propellants

Bharat Forge said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic System (KSSL) has incorporated a company, namely, Agneyastra Energetics to create end-to-end defence energetics capability.

Agneyastra Energetics has been incorporated to undertake the manufacturing of high energy explosives, ammunition high explosive filling (heavy & medium caliber), manufacturing of gun propellants and rocket propellants, with the objective of creating end-to-end defence energetics capability.

Kalyani Strategic System has subscribed to 1 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each in a newly incorporated company. KSSL holds 100% shareholding (99.94% directly and 0.06% through nominees). Consequently, Agneyastra Energetics becomes a step-down subsidiary of the company.