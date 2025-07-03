Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nueromind Technologies signs MoU with Nawgati Tech

Nueromind Technologies signs MoU with Nawgati Tech

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
To co-develop next-generation AI-powered solutions for fueling, fleet, and energy sectors

Nueromind Technologies (Phronetic), a cutting-edge deep-tech AI company owned by Infibeam Avenues, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nawgati Tech, a pioneering deep-tech company transforming India's fuel and mobility infrastructure. This deal aims to co-develop next-generation AI-powered solutions tailored for the fueling, fleet, and energy sectors to automate reasoning capabilities for accurate decision making on real time basis by using CCTV-video inputs.

Phronetic's ABM platform is a multimodal technology that combines Video-Language Models (Video LLMs) with a reasoning model. The Video-LLMs provide insight for understanding the environments, while the reasoning models provides intelligence in contextualizing this information. Ultimately, Phronetic's Agentic AI, known as the field agent, enables real-time actions based on these insights.

Companies often face operational challenges related to improving efficiency and ensuring SOP (standard operating procedures) compliance. Although current technologies can identify or detect these challenges, they fall short in providing decision-making and action-oriented suggestions due to their lack of reasoning capabilities with video inputs.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

