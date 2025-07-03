Nueromind Technologies signs MoU with Nawgati Tech

To co-develop next-generation AI-powered solutions for fueling, fleet, and energy sectors

Nueromind Technologies (Phronetic), a cutting-edge deep-tech AI company owned by Infibeam Avenues, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nawgati Tech, a pioneering deep-tech company transforming India's fuel and mobility infrastructure. This deal aims to co-develop next-generation AI-powered solutions tailored for the fueling, fleet, and energy sectors to automate reasoning capabilities for accurate decision making on real time basis by using CCTV-video inputs.

Phronetic's ABM platform is a multimodal technology that combines Video-Language Models (Video LLMs) with a reasoning model. The Video-LLMs provide insight for understanding the environments, while the reasoning models provides intelligence in contextualizing this information. Ultimately, Phronetic's Agentic AI, known as the field agent, enables real-time actions based on these insights.