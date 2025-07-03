Yatharth Hospital appoints Ashutosh Kumar Jha as Group Chief Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), and Investor Relations

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services has announced the appointment of Ashutosh Kumar Jha as Group Chief - Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), and Investor Relations. This strategic addition to the leadership team highlights Yatharth Hospitals' continued commitment to expanding its M&A initiatives and strengthening stakeholder engagement within the healthcare sector.

Ashutosh brings with him nearly two decades of distinguished service in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining Yatharth Hospitals, he served as Chief - Strategy, M&A, Investor Relations and Organization Growth at Artemis Hospital, and earlier as Director and Head - Growth and M&A at Max Healthcare. In these roles, he played a pivotal role in both organic and inorganic growth initiatives, stakeholder positioning, and strategic project management. His extensive background also includes key roles at Global Growth Holdings, Bosch Group and Maruti Suzuki, with expertise spanning private equity, capital markets, investor relations, fundraising, corporate finance, and M&A.