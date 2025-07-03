Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yatharth Hospital appoints Ashutosh Kumar Jha as Group Chief Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), and Investor Relations

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services has announced the appointment of Ashutosh Kumar Jha as Group Chief - Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), and Investor Relations. This strategic addition to the leadership team highlights Yatharth Hospitals' continued commitment to expanding its M&A initiatives and strengthening stakeholder engagement within the healthcare sector.

Ashutosh brings with him nearly two decades of distinguished service in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining Yatharth Hospitals, he served as Chief - Strategy, M&A, Investor Relations and Organization Growth at Artemis Hospital, and earlier as Director and Head - Growth and M&A at Max Healthcare. In these roles, he played a pivotal role in both organic and inorganic growth initiatives, stakeholder positioning, and strategic project management. His extensive background also includes key roles at Global Growth Holdings, Bosch Group and Maruti Suzuki, with expertise spanning private equity, capital markets, investor relations, fundraising, corporate finance, and M&A.

In his new role at Yatharth Hospitals, Ashutosh will be responsible for shaping and executing Yatharth's strategic initiatives, leading M&A activity, and fostering relationships with investors and strategic partners - crucial to Yatharth Hospitals' expansion and innovation in the healthcare services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

