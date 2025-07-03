Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ArisUnitern RE Solutions bags contract worth Rs 100 cr

ArisUnitern RE Solutions bags contract worth Rs 100 cr

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
ArisUnitern RE Solutions (formerly known as ArisUnitern Private), a Subsidiary Company of the Arisinfra Solutions (formerly known as Arisinfra Solutions), has been awarded a contract by Village Wave for development management, which covers materials supply, project management, sales and marketing, lender management services for plot plus villa development project spread over approximately 21.9 acres of land at Shingadi Kadirenahalli Village, Bangalore. The contract is worth Rs 100 crore.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

