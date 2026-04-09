Bharat Forge board OKs proposal to restructure Germany subsidiary

Bharat Forge said that its board has approved a proposal for phased restructuring of its wholly owned German subsidiary, Bharat Forge CDP GmbH, including a potential orderly wind-down and solvent liquidation under applicable German laws.

The decision follows ongoing market challenges and cost disadvantages faced by the subsidiary in Germany.

To support the restructuring process, the Board has approved a financing arrangement of up to EUR 30 million.

The company further said that the board has delegated authority to a sub-committee to oversee further evaluation and implementation.

Bharat Forge manufactures an extensive array of critical and safety components for several sectors, including automobiles (across commercial & passenger vehicles), oil & gas, aerospace, locomotives, marine, energy (across renewable and non-renewable sources), construction, mining, and general engineering.