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Bharat Forge board OKs proposal to restructure Germany subsidiary

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Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Bharat Forge said that its board has approved a proposal for phased restructuring of its wholly owned German subsidiary, Bharat Forge CDP GmbH, including a potential orderly wind-down and solvent liquidation under applicable German laws.

The decision follows ongoing market challenges and cost disadvantages faced by the subsidiary in Germany.

To support the restructuring process, the Board has approved a financing arrangement of up to EUR 30 million.

The company further said that the board has delegated authority to a sub-committee to oversee further evaluation and implementation.

Bharat Forge manufactures an extensive array of critical and safety components for several sectors, including automobiles (across commercial & passenger vehicles), oil & gas, aerospace, locomotives, marine, energy (across renewable and non-renewable sources), construction, mining, and general engineering.

The companys consolidated net profit rallied 28.21% to Rs 272.80 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 212.78 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations soared 24.96% YoY to Rs 4,342.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The scrip fell 1.55% to currently trade at Rs 1753 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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