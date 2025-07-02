Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Domestic Coal production advances around 16% on year in Q1FY26

Domestic Coal production advances around 16% on year in Q1FY26

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Ministry of Coal has stated that domestic Coal production from captive and commercial mines for the month of June has been recorded at 15.57 million tonnes (MT), and dispatches at 17.31 million tonnes (MT). The first quarter of the financial year 202526 showed strong year-on-year growth, with production increasing by 16.39% and dispatches by 13.03% compared to the same period last year. This reflects improved efficiency and better utilization of mining capacity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

