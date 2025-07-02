Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Redington Ltd, RattanIndia Power Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2025.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd crashed 6.62% to Rs 51.19 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Redington Ltd lost 5.40% to Rs 311.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Power Ltd tumbled 5.31% to Rs 14.98. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 231.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 217.73 lakh shares in the past one month. Kirloskar Brothers Ltd fell 4.62% to Rs 2215.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44208 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49070 shares in the past one month. Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd corrected 4.60% to Rs 1997.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81505 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37905 shares in the past one month.