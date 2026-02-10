Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Gears reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Gears reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 33.27% to Rs 189.35 crore

Net profit of Bharat Gears reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 189.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 142.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales189.35142.08 33 OPM %6.33-1.81 -PBDT9.14-6.59 LP PBT3.42-12.63 LP NP2.57-10.29 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aye Finance IPO subscribed 16%

Fractal Analytics IPO subscribed 20%

Wireless tele-density in India edges up to 88.41% in Dec-25

Sensex, Nifty post modest gains, extend three-day winning streak

INR supported by positive cues from domestic equities and weakening of the American currency

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story