Wireless tele-density in India edges up to 88.41% in Dec-25

Ministry of Communications stated in a latest update that as per the information received from 1479 operators for the month of December 2025, the total number of broadband subscribers increased from 1003.65 million at the end of November 2025 to 1007.35 million at the end of December 2025 with a monthly growth rate of 0.37%. The number of wireline subscribers increased from 47.05 million at the end of November 2025 to 47.37 million at the end of December 2025. The net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.32 million with a monthly growth rate of 0.68%.

The overall wireline tele-density in India increased from 3.31% at the end of November 2025 to 3.33% at the end of December 2025. Urban and rural wireline tele-density were 8.26% and 0.56% respectively, as on 31st December 2025. The respective share of urban subscribers, and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 89.27% and 10.73% respectively at the end of December 2025.

The number of wireless (mobile + Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 1250.56 million at the end of November 2025 to 1258.77 million at the end of December 2025, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.66%. Total wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 713.29 million on 30th November 2025 to 720.15 million on 31st December 2025. The subscription in rural areas also increased from 537.26 million to 538.62 million during the same period. The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.96% and 0.25%, respectively. The wireless tele-density in India increased from 87.90% at the end of November 2025 to 88.41% at the end of December 2025. The urban wireless tele-density increased from 139.53% at the end of November 2025 to 140.66% at the end of December 2025. The rural wireless tele-density increased from 58.94% to 59.07% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless subscribers in the total number of wireless subscribers was 57.21% and 42.79%, respectively, at the end of December 2025.