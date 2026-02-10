Sensex, Nifty post modest gains, extend three-day winning streak

The key equity benchmarks closed with moderate gains, extending their winning streak to a third straight session. Sentiment was supported by foreign institutional investor buying, positive global cues and optimism around the India-US interim trade deal. The Nifty ended above the 25,900 mark, led by strength in auto stocks. After a positive start, the market failed to sustain higher levels. Trading turned range-bound for most of the session, with the Nifty facing stiff resistance near the 26,000 level.

The S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 208.17 points or 0.25% to 84,273.92. The Nifty 50 index rallied 67.85 points or 0.26% to 25,935.15. In the three consecutive trading sessions, Sensex and Nifty jumped 1.15% and 1.14%, respectively.

Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.79%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.32%) and ICICI Bank (up 0.60%) supported the Nifty today. In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index climbed 0.21% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.46%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,620 shares rose and 1,631 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.30% to 11.67. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.34% to 6.738 compared with previous session close of 6.761.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.5775 compared with its close of 90.6600 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement rose 0.08% to Rs 158,200. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 96.87. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.29% to 4.182. In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2026 settlement shed 13 cents or 0.19% to $69.04 a barrel. Global Markets: Most European indices advanced on Tuesday, as investors digested a deluge of quarterly earnings from some of the continents largest companies against the backdrop of generally positive global sentiment.

Asian indices ended higher as Japans Nikkei 225 continued its post-election rally and reached new highs. The Japanese market continues to ride the "Takaichi trade in the wake of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's landslide victory in the Lower House. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 rose on Monday, boosted by technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new heights as investors awaited critical economic data and another batch of earnings reports. The broad-based index advanced for a second straight day, rising 0.47% and ending at 6,964.82. The blue-chip Dow eked out a 20.20-point gain, or 0.04%, and settled at 50,135.87. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.9%, closing at 23,238.67.

Investors will also be watching for the delayed January jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is due out Wednesday. The release was initially scheduled for last Friday but was postponed due to the partial government shutdown. It also comes after ADP reported last week that private payrolls increased by a mere 22,000 in January. The January consumer price index readingwhich was also delayed by the shutdownis due out Friday, with the consensus looking for a 2.5% annual rate. Stocks in Spotlight: BSE surged 6.26% after the exchange reported a 174.0% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 601.81 crore on a 62.0% increase in net sales to Rs 1,244.10 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Bata India rallied 3.86% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 12.62% to Rs 66.10 crore on a 2.81% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 944.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Nelcast surged 7.96% after the company's consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 15.9 crore, up 166.1% YoY from Rs 6 crore in Q3 FY25. PAT margin improved sharply to 4.8% from 2.0% in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% YoY to Rs 332.2 crore, compared with Rs 297.1 crore in the year-ago period. ISGEC Heavy Engineering surged 18.32% after delivering a strong performance for the quarter ended December 2025. On a consolidated basis, net profit came in at Rs 69.78 crore in Q3 FY26, soaring 247.7% YoY from Rs 20.07 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit rose 58.77% from Rs 43.95 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,738.56 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16.26% YoY compared with Rs 1,495.39 crore in Q3 FY25. On a QoQ basis, revenue increased 2.81% from Rs 1,691.09 crore in Q2 FY26.

Signpost India surged 15.23% after the company posted a strong performance for the quarter ended 31 December 2025. On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 26.85% YoY to Rs 142.34 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 112.21 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 6.21% from Rs 134.02 crore in Q2 FY26. Profit after tax jumped sharply to Rs 18.13 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a 215.3% YoY increase over Rs 5.75 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, PAT grew 15.77% from Rs 15.66 crore in the previous quarter. Wakefit Innovations rose 8.15% after the company reported a strong operational and financial performance for the quarter ended 31 December 2025. On a standalone basis, revenue from operations stood at Rs 421.34 crore in Q3 FY26, up 9.4% YoY from Rs 385.18 crore in Q3 FY25. Profit after tax turned positive at Rs 31.86 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 2.41 crore in Q3 FY25. PAT margin improved to 7.6% from -0.6% in Q3 FY25.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering slipped 2.55% after the company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. NRB Bearings jumped 2.95% after the company's consolidated net profit increased 34.17% to Rs 28.62 crore on a 17.73% rise in net sales to Rs 327.92 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Route Mobile fell 1.64%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 18.45% to Rs 97.70 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 82.48 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 6.48% to Rs 1,107.06 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,183.79 crore in Q3 FY25.

Happiest Minds Technologies shed 0.68%. The company reported a 25.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.30 crore despite a 2.4% increase in revenues to Rs 587.56 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY26. Shanti Gold International fell 2.13%. The company reported a 127.97% rise in net profit to Rs 40.08 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 17.58 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operation for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs. 636.93 crore, as against Rs. 303.22 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting a 110.06% growth on a year-on-year basis. Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 1.28%. The company reported a 21.77% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 76.13 crore despite a 10.56% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,017.55 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

IPO Update: Fractal Analytics received bids for 36,25,120 shares as against 1,85,79,360 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:48 IST on Tuesday (10 February 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.20 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 February 2026 and it closed on 11 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 857 and 900 per share. Aye Finance received bids for 72,72,272 shares as against 4,55,32,785 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:48 IST on Tuesday (10 February 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.16 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 February 2026 and it closed on 11 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 122 and 129 per share.