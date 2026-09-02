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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Global Developers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd, Secmark Consultancy Ltd, Kalyani Forge Ltd and RDB Real Estate Construction Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 September 2026.

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd, Secmark Consultancy Ltd, Kalyani Forge Ltd and RDB Real Estate Construction Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 September 2026.

Bharat Global Developers Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 131.3 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 59551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kamanwala Housing Construction Ltd crashed 9.15% to Rs 15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2705 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7993 shares in the past one month.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd tumbled 9.02% to Rs 137.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1065 shares in the past one month.

Kalyani Forge Ltd fell 8.37% to Rs 994.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2607 shares in the past one month.

RDB Real Estate Construction Ltd corrected 7.96% to Rs 133. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7201 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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