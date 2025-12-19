Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 3.46%, rises for third straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 899.5, up 3.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.31% in last one year as compared to a 10.02% gain in NIFTY and a 15.94% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 899.5, up 3.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25951.35. The Sensex is at 84911.21, up 0.51%. Shriram Finance Ltd has added around 8.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27267.1, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 174.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.61 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 903.15, up 3.86% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 56.31% in last one year as compared to a 10.02% gain in NIFTY and a 15.94% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.