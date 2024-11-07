Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bharat Highways InvIT reports standalone net profit of Rs 38.37 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 587.66 crore

Net profit of Bharat Highways InvIT reported to Rs 38.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 587.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales587.660 0 OPM %11.030 -PBDT40.75-0.19 LP PBT40.75-0.19 LP NP38.37-0.19 LP

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

