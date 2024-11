With effect from 12 November 2024

Bharat Petroleum Corporation announced that consequent to completion of tenure, Pradeep Vishambhar Agrawal, Ghanshyam Sher, Dr. Aiswarya Biswal, Prof. Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat and Gopal Krishan Agarwal, Independent Directors have ceased to be the Directors of the Company with effect from 12 November 2024.

