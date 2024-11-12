Hindustan Copper Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 272.85, down 0.2% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 68.37% in last one year as compared to a 23.47% rally in NIFTY and a 36.48% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 272.85, down 0.2% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24006.9. The Sensex is at 79032, down 0.58%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has eased around 16.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9216.25, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 272.3, down 0.55% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd jumped 68.37% in last one year as compared to a 23.47% rally in NIFTY and a 36.48% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 73.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

