Marksans Pharma gains after Q2 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 97 cr

Marksans Pharma added 2.70% to Rs 296.80 after the company reported 15.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 96.72 crore on 20.83% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 641.92 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The firm stated that growth was witnessed across all key markets, led by US and followed by ANZ.

Research & Development (R&D) spend stood at Rs 10.7 crore during the quarter, 1.7% of consolidated revenue.

Profit before tax rose 9.51% to Rs 124.59 crore in September 2024 quarter as compared with Rs 113.77 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

EBITDA climbed 19.1% to Rs 136 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 113.9 crore in same period last year. EBITDA margin declined to 21.1% in Q2 of FY25 as compared to 21.4% in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

During the quarter, revenue from US & North America stood at Rs 304.2 crore (up 37% YoY) and UK and Europe stood at Rs 246.7 crore (up 6% YoY).

Revenue from Australia and New Zealand business stood at Rs 63.6 crore (up 31% YoY) in Q2 FY25. Rest of World (ROW) business grew by 1% YoY to Rs 27.5 crore during the period under review.

The cash balance at the end of 30 September 2024 is at Rs 657 crore.

The pharmaco received market authorization from UKMHRA for products - Levonorgestrel 1.5mg tablet, Rasagiline 1mg tablet, Olmesartan 10, 20, 40mg tablets, Fluoxetine 10, 30, 60mg tablets and Levetiracetam 100mg/ml. during the period under review.

Mark Saldanha, managing director and CEO, Marksans Pharma, said, Q2 marks a strong performance on back of a robust Q1. Growth trajectory improved further with revenue growth of 21% YoY. We are happy to share that this growth was broad based across all our key markets, led by the US market and also driven by increased market share.

We continue to witness favourable raw material prices and improved product mix, thereby leading to a gross margin expansion of 732bps YoY and an all-time high quarterly EBITDA of Rs 135.7 crore. We anticipate stronger performance in the coming quarters due to our upcoming new launches, the onset of the winter season and scaling up of the TEVA facility.

Marksans Pharma is primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing and sale of pharmaceutical formulations.

