Bharat Petroleum Corporation awards contracts for development of 100 MW wind power projects

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
For captive power consumption

Bharat Petroleum Corporation announced today, that they have awarded contracts for the development of 100 MW Windfarm Projects50 MW each in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. This initiative is a major step in BPCL's strategy to transition to renewable energy and reduce reliance on imported fossil-based power.

The Letter of Award (LOA) has been issued to Suzlon Energy for the 50 MW wind project in Madhya Pradesh and to Integrum Energy Infrastructure for the 50 MW project in Maharashtra. These projects are expected to be completed and commissioned within two years.

The wind farms will cater to the captive power requirements of BPCL's Mumbai Refinery (Maharashtra) and Bina Refinery (Madhya Pradesh), thereby substituting conventional fossil-based energy sources with clean, renewable wind energy.

This initiative marks a crucial milestone in BPCL's Renewable Energy roadmap, which envisions an ambitious 10 GW portfolio by 2040. These efforts align with BPCL's broader target of becoming a Net Zero energy company in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2040.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

