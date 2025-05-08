Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.47%

Nifty Realty index closed down 2.47% at 843.8 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 4.59%, DLF Ltd slipped 3.56% and Sobha Ltd shed 2.41%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 8.84% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.09% and Nifty Auto index is down 1.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.58% to close at 24273.8 while the SENSEX has slid 0.51% to close at 80334.81 today.

