Brigade Group acquires 11-acre land in Whitefield, Bengaluru

For development of commercial project with GDV of Rs 2,000 cr

Brigade Group has acquired a strategically located 11-acre land parcel opposite ITPL in Whitefield, Bengaluru. This move underscores the company's continued focus on strengthening its commercial real estate presence in one of the city's most dynamic business and technology corridors. The land will be developed into a premium commercial project with a gross leasable area of approximately 1.5 million square feet and a GDV of over Rs 2,000 crore.

