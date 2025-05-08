Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Group acquires 11-acre land in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Brigade Group acquires 11-acre land in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For development of commercial project with GDV of Rs 2,000 cr

Brigade Group has acquired a strategically located 11-acre land parcel opposite ITPL in Whitefield, Bengaluru. This move underscores the company's continued focus on strengthening its commercial real estate presence in one of the city's most dynamic business and technology corridors. The land will be developed into a premium commercial project with a gross leasable area of approximately 1.5 million square feet and a GDV of over Rs 2,000 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of D B Corp appoints senior management personnel

Indices end lower amid geopolitical jitters and Fed caution

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.47%

Bharat Forge Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 6/sh

Sensex slides 412 pts; Nifty settles below 24,300; broader market underperforms

First Published: May 08 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story