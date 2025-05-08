Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India signs MoU with AM Green Ammonia (India)

For supply of 4500 MW of renewable energy to AM Green facilities

Coal India (CIL), plans to supply 4500 MW of carbon-free energy, in phased manner, to upcoming green ammonia facilities of AM Green Ammonia (India). It would be through a combination of solar and wind whose capacities CIL aims to set up on pan India basis. This initiative aligns with India's national goal of achieving a cleaner energy mix and transition towards net-zero emissions.

A formal non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU), for long-term supply and sourcing of renewable energy, was inked on 7 May 2025 between the two entities.

While the solar power capacity would be to the tune of 2500 MW to 3000 MW, wind is expected to account between 1500 MW and 2000 MW at an estimated total outlay of around Rs. 25,000 Crores. Potential sites for wind projects will be explored in the southern states of the county. And, for solar plants in the sunny states like Gujarat and Rajasthan.

AM Green will integrate the two renewable sources supplied by CIL with pumped hydro storage to ensure a steady supply of green energy to AM Green facilities.

