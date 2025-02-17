Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Petroleum Corporation collaborates with National Sugar Institute, Kanpur

Bharat Petroleum Corporation collaborates with National Sugar Institute, Kanpur

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To develop sweet sorghum as a sustainable biofuel source

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Sugar Institute (NSI) in Kanpur to collaboratively develop sweet sorghum as an eco-friendly feedstock for bioethanol production. This strategic alliance supports India's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme and aligns with the government's objectives to promote biofuels and diminish reliance on fossil fuels.

BPCL has pledged Rs 5 crore to support research and development initiatives within this partnership. The funding will optimise sweet sorghum yields, enhance agricultural practices, and create efficient juice extraction and fermentation methods to boost ethanol production. Additionally, this collaboration will examine the use of leftover biomass for compressed biogas (CBG) and other value-added applications, promoting a comprehensive approach to bioenergy use.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

Rites bags significant contract worth Rs 467 crore from NLC India

Zen Technologies strengthens its defense simulation capabilities

PCBL Chemical inks technology transfer agreement with Ningxia Jinhua Chemical Co., China

Prakash Industries commences coal despatch from Bhaskarpara mine

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story