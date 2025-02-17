Bharat Petroleum Corporation collaborates with National Sugar Institute, Kanpur

To develop sweet sorghum as a sustainable biofuel source

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Sugar Institute (NSI) in Kanpur to collaboratively develop sweet sorghum as an eco-friendly feedstock for bioethanol production. This strategic alliance supports India's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme and aligns with the government's objectives to promote biofuels and diminish reliance on fossil fuels.

BPCL has pledged Rs 5 crore to support research and development initiatives within this partnership. The funding will optimise sweet sorghum yields, enhance agricultural practices, and create efficient juice extraction and fermentation methods to boost ethanol production. Additionally, this collaboration will examine the use of leftover biomass for compressed biogas (CBG) and other value-added applications, promoting a comprehensive approach to bioenergy use.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News